Album: The Grid & Robert Fripp - Leviathan
Toyah Willcox is someone to whom the label “shy and retiring” has never knowingly been attached. Anyway, here's a reminder of what Fripp can do in more serious moments, with his guitar hooked up to a container-load of digital gizmos, including a 76-second delay unit, as he creates his orchestra-like soundscapes. The music began life in the early Nineties when Fripp plugged in with Dave Ball and Richard Norris of The Grid. Some of the guitarist's work was used on The Grid's second album, 456, and their Top 20 follow-up Evolver. Further Fripp sorties have been retrieved from the vaults and moulded into Leviathan with Ball and Norris adding new synths, drums and effects.theartsdesk.com