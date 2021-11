Anthony Joshua toured the United States in recent days following his unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk contemplating advice from a cavalcade of coaches. The former heavyweight champion is currently trained by longtime coach Rob McCracken, but after suffering his second loss in two years, this time to Oleksandr Usyk in September, he has since sought the services from some of the top trainers in the sport, including Eddy Reynoso, Robert Garcia, Ronnie Shields and Virgil Hunter.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO