City ready to celebrate its birthday

Chris Martin

Don’t wait until the final minute to check out Logan’s Landing’s birthday celebration for the city.

Becki Harris, director of the non-profit group, told the members of the Logansport Board of Public Works and Safety Wednesday that serving of birthday cake and strawberry shortcake will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

The 16th annual event will run until 2 p.m., but she said food will only be available until it’s all gone.

The cake, which has been provided by the Mayor’s Office, is free to the public. The shortcake will be selling for $5. Carry-out also will be available.

The event will be held at the Farmers’ Market lot at the corner of Fourth and Market streets, downtown Logansport. The board of works approved the use of the site at Wednesday’s meeting.

Harris also said the Cass County Arts Alliance is sponsoring a variety of children’s activities and games during the celebration.

She said she is looking forward to this year’s event since it was only held in 2020 by offering deliveries and carry-out orders. Now, she added, people will be able to come together again and enjoy a special downtown treat.

In other business:

• The board approved demolition of the structure at 418 Fourth St. by Merritt & Son Excavating LLC. Upon completion of the project, the board will pay the company $22,000.

• Ann Harmon of Reynolds Street was granted a 30-day extension to clean up her property. Mayor Chris Martin said that if the debris has not been completely removed, then she could face a fee of up to $5,000 since this is her second violation in 12 months.

• The board agreed to opt out of the city’s efforts to seek settlement monies related to the damages caused by the manufacture, sale, and distribution of opioids. Recent legislation would diminish the potential recovery per Indiana Code 4-6-15.

• Steffie Hardesty of Logansport said she is tired of the vague animal ordinances that the city and county have in place. She has made at least seven reports with dispatch since March about animal abuse and “still nothing has been cited,” she said of issues with dogs being held outside in rabbit-sized cages without food or water, even during the 90-degree days.

“They can’t move because the cages are so small. There is no excuse for hurting a dog (or other animal). It’s not how you treat animals,” she pleaded with the board. “I gave the dogs ice so they could have water so they wouldn’t die,” she said. “We need to look at our ordinances … and we need to look at this situation. Our city and county ordinances don’t even agree on fines.”

Lisa Terry, board member and director of the Cass County Humane Society, said she is trying to work with both governmental groups. In fact, she said, both city and county officials have been invited to attend an upcoming informational meeting, which will be sponsored by the Humane Society and A Cause for Paws.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building. Public comment is encouraged, Terry said. “We want everyone to be part of the solution. Voices will be heard.”