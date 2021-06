There are several ways to describe John Wayne. First and foremost many see him as an iconic actor. He was in dozens of films. He was an active actor for fifty years. In fact, his first roles were in silent films. He wasn’t just an actor, though. That was just the tip of the iceberg. He was a staunch patriot. However, he didn’t just beat his chest and wave his flag. Instead, he spoke openly about his love and faith for our country. He wanted to see all Americans, and the nation as a whole, reach their full potential. Duke even recorded an album of patriotic poetry a few years before he passed away.