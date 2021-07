Our dad Bill C. Jensen passed away July 1, 2021, in Tremonton, Utah. He was born 10 July 1936, in Brigham City, Utah, to Glen E. Jensen and Myrna A. Wilkes. Dad grew up running the streets of Brigham City, Utah with his identical twin Bobby, his older brother Dallas and sister Jackie. He attended schools in Box Elder until May of 1954 at the age of 17 he followed his brothers into the United States Navy. He served on the USS Constellation CV64 as an Aviation Boatswain Fuels Chief Petty Officer. He was proud of his service in the Navy and had many stories of his time on the aircraft carriers. He loved anything and everything Navy. He retired as Chief E7 after 20 years of service in November 1973.