High-speed broadband Internet is a critical lifesaver for some, entertainment for many and a link for families and businesses via FaceTime and Zoom. Figures show New Hampshire is increasing the availability of broadband Wi-fi in underserved locations. But what about those not served because of their remote rural location. That’s a challenge for people like Todd Horner and Henry Underwood. They are planners for the Southwest New Hampshire Region Planning Commission. This is just one of the issues on their planning plate at the commission.