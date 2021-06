Stress is something that we all have to face eventually. It manifests in our work and our day-to-day life at home. The physical and emotional reactions brought on by stress are manageable, but if we don’t learn how to deal with the consequences ourselves, stress can quickly fan the flame of our anger and lead to an onslaught of issues. Last time I talked with Tricia Woolfrey about the unique strategy to solve any problem. This time we talk to Tricia, an Integrative Coach, Consultant, Therapist, Wellness Practitioner, Trainer and Author, about the link between stress and anger, the factors that can affect these responses, and how we can reduce the effects that they have.