XCS superintendent rewarded for ‘amazing accomplishments’

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton has received an upgraded compensation packet from the board of education. During it’s June 10 meeting, board members voted 4-1 to increase Lofton’s annual salary from $167,000 to $180,000, while adding an annuity equal to 20 percent of his salary. He also received 10 additional vacation days, bringing the total to 30, with an option to cash in up to 15 each year.