Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Xenia, OH

XCS superintendent rewarded for ‘amazing accomplishments’

By Scott Halasz
Xenia Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXENIA — Xenia Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton has received an upgraded compensation packet from the board of education. During it’s June 10 meeting, board members voted 4-1 to increase Lofton’s annual salary from $167,000 to $180,000, while adding an annuity equal to 20 percent of his salary. He also received 10 additional vacation days, bringing the total to 30, with an option to cash in up to 15 each year.

www.xeniagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Xenia, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#Xcs#Warner Middle School#Facilities#The Benner Field House#The Bob Hope Auditorium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...