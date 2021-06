Despite many Americans being stuck inside with not much else to do, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the birth rate in the United States actually fell by 4 percent during the nine months after lockdowns were announced, CNN reported. It is the largest decline in births since 1973, and double the 2 percent average decline the country had been experiencing over the last few years. CNN further noted that this 4 percent is merely an annual average, as some months had bigger declines, such as July, when births fell by 7 percent. Overall, there were 3.6 million births in 2020, compared to 3.75 million in 2019 and 3.8 million in 2018.