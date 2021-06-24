Cancel
Software entrepreneur McAfee found dead in Spanish jail

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware entrepreneur McAfee found dead in Spanish jail. John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official said on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon’s extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges. Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive him, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said. Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled in favor of extraditing McAfee, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the United States. Tennessee prosecutors charged McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. The criminal charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS.

www.bostonglobe.com
