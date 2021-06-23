Cancel
Cattle Producers and Lawmakers Delve Into Problems With Markets and Packers

By Chris Clayton
dtnpf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- With multiple years of frustration by cattle producers over the price spread between fed cattle and boxed beef, economists Wednesday pointed to supply and demand -- as well as repeated black swan events -- while a pair of cattle producers went back and forth about the value of increased cash trade versus the security of marketing agreements with packers.

www.dtnpf.com
Related
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Congress Urging USDA To Appeal Packer Line Speed Court Ruling

A group of 70 Senators and Representatives are urging the USDA to appeal the Federal District Court’s ruling calling for slower line speeds at six pork processing facilities. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is leading the group. He says small and medium sized pork producers will suffer the worst economic impact should this ruling hold up.
Congress & Courtssoutheastagnet.com

NCBA Pleased with Processing Capacity Bill

Introduction of the Butcher Block Act in the U.S. House of Representatives last week pleased the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). The bipartisan legislation would establish a stand-alone loan program through the Department of Agriculture to help processors expand capacity, improve marketing options for cattle producers and encourage competitive markets and pricing for live cattle.
Agriculturenationalhogfarmer.com

Lawmakers ask for immediate action on pork harvest line speed

Seventy lawmakers joined Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Reps. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., in letters asking the administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to stop a recent court order from harming U.S. hog farmers. The letters call on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to appeal a recent federal district court striking down pork harvest facility line speeds allowed under the USDA’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS).
Congress & Courtsriponadvance.com

Johnson sponsors bipartisan bill to support cattle producers

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) sponsored legislation on June 24 that would protect the U.S. meat industry while improving the marketing opportunities for livestock producers. “Our cattle producers and economists have been clear, there’s supply and demand, but not enough processing capacity,” Rep. Johnson said. To help rectify the situation,...
Missouri Statekttn.com

USDA reminds Missouri producers to file crop acreage reports

Agricultural producers in Missouri who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) office before the applicable deadline. “Many USDA programs require producers to file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. crop conditions maintain progress, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions change little. Overall, both crops maintain progress at or above five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 4% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 6% five-year average. On Monday, the U.S. corn condition...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Drought in South Dakota has made it difficult for farmers, ranchers

South Dakota producers are some of the hardest working people I know. The life of a producer may not be easy to imagine for folks who’ve never woken with the sun, tilled the land, mended a fence, or prayed for a rainy forecast. And for many Americans the idea of farming and ranching may seem abstract and far away.
AgricultureAG Week

AgweekTV Full Show: The cattle market, a treasure trove, crops deteriorate and weed and pest control

Coming up on AgweekTV we will discuss the ag committee holding a hearing on the possible manipulation and anti-competitive practices in the cattle market. We'll visit an old dairy farm that converts to a treasure trove once a year. We will see crops continue to deteriorate in the region except for Nebraska. Finally, we will discuss the drought and heat making weed and pest control a real challenge this season.
Huron, SDPlainsman

Johnson believes cattle market has legislative momentum

HURON – In a press briefing Friday morning, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson spent significant time discussing the Butcher Block Act that he has co-sponsored with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) regarding processing in the cattle market. Johnson noted that the bill would be on top of work that the U.S....
Congress & Courtsfairburyjournalnews.com

Senator Deb Fischer Attends Hearing On Cattle Market Transparency

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer attended a hearing on transparency and prices in the cattle market on Wednesday, June 23. Senator Fischer urged the chairman and ranking member of the committee to hold this hearing. She is also the lead sponsor of the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021, which is intended to increase cash sales and bring more transparency to the market and the beef supply chain. Senator Fischer first introduced the Cattle Market Transparency Act in 2020. She and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon reintroduced this legislation on May 2 of this year.
Agriculturerrfn.com

The Cattle Market Conversation Continues

A long-awaited conversation took place in a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee hearing. This came on the heels of growing talk about cattle markets across the country. The hearing addressed a wide range of issues, including price discovery and differing industry views on how to achieve it, market transparency and oversight and beef processing capacity. Speaking first was St. Onge, South Dakota rancher Justin Tupper, who serves as vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. Tupper said this hearing is critical because there is a crisis in rural America. “We, as cattle producers, understand and want the packer to make money. But, since 2015, corporate packers’ gross margins has ballooned from an average of $200 per head to well over $1,000 per head.” Representing the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association was rancher Mark Gardiner of Kansas. Gardiner stressed that the wide-ranging market challenges cannot be remedied overnight. “The unintended consequences of regulated government mandates could potentially have a negative impact on the beef industry.” Listen to the story.
Agriculturebeefmagazine.com

No easy solution on fixing cattle markets

Beef producers and economists shared the witness table at an unprecedented Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on June 23 -“Examining Markets, Transparency, and Prices from Cattle Producer to Consumer” - to allow senators to hear first-hand more about the many challenges facing the beef sector. The hearing started off with a...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Johnson, Spanberger introduce Butcher Block Act for cattle producers

U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) today introduced the Butcher Block Act, a bipartisan bill to rebalance the cattle market by easing regulatory barriers and offering U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) meat processing grants for small processors looking to expand or add shackle space. According to a...
Agriculturefarmweeknow.com

Cattle producers share frustration

With multiple years of frustration by cattle producers over the price spread between fed cattle and boxed beef, economists Wednesday pointed to supply and demand – as well as repeated black swan events – while a pair of cattle producers went back and forth about the value of increased cash trade versus the security of marketing agreements with packers.
AgricultureBlack Hills Pioneer

My message to South Dakota cattle producers: I’m listening, and I’m taking action

OPINION — South Dakota producers are some of the hardest-working people I know. The life of a producer may not be easy to imagine for folks who’ve never woken with the sun, tilled the land, mended a fence, or prayed for a rainy forecast. And, for many Americans, the idea of farming and ranching may seem abstract and far away. But, in South Dakota, we see firsthand the important role our farmers and ranchers play in our economy and our way of life.
Agriculture680kfeq.com

R-CALF: Concentration and globalization behind cattle market issues

As the Senate Agriculture Committee focused on potential cattle market manipulation Wednesday, R-CALF USA says concentration and globalization are the core problems. Separate from the committee hearing, R-CALF submitted comments to USDA this week responding to a request for input on transforming America’s food system. R-CALF, short for The Ranchers...
Congress & Courtspoandpo.com

Senator Hoeven wants hearing on cattle markets

Hoeven worked with Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-Ark.) to hold the hearing, the first one addressing these issues since 2019, in order to help advance solutions to improve transparency and price discovery in the beef industry. The hearing included cattle producers and agricultural economists....