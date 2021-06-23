New TA Express Opens in Popular Pennsylvania Tourist Destination
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express in Ronks, Pennsylvania, located in the heart of Lancaster County's Amish Country. The area is visited by thousands of tourists annually with a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza, offering fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for tourists and professional drivers.