The movie Hitch comes up quite a bit when my generation thinks of people that get into dating advice and coaching. If you aren’t familiar with this 2005 Will Smith and Kevin James rom-com: a successful, private dating coach cleverly named Hitch who specializes in flirtation techniques helps a nerdy financial consultant land the woman of his dreams, but also learns that the nerd’s authentic self was the key factor in obtaining his dream girl all along. It’s cute, funny, dumb and stereotypical in an easily digested way, with fun subplots and… whatever. Not perfect by any means, but in general, a good time (I’m a sucker for physical humor). I’ll admit, I think of it often, because it does focus on analyzing bad dating habits, and toys with the idea of modifying behaviors for the sake of attraction — a subject I’m most interested in.