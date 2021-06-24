Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Islanders - Game 6

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-game updates from Game 6 between the Bolts and Isles on Wednesday. Fresh off an 8-0 win in Game 5, the Lightning return to Long Island for Game 6 on Wednesday night with a chance to eliminate the Isles. TV coverage: NBCSN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning...

www.nhl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Game 6#Wfla Am#Nbc Sports Live#Amalie Arena#Bally Sports Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: NHL Trade Talk, Rangers Hire a Coach, Fleury & VGK Roll Habs

That didn’t take long. The Montreal Canadiens are one of the biggest underdogs in an NHL semifinal of the last 30 years. They started strong and played well, but Marc-Andre Fleury made a few dandy saves in the opening minutes as the Vegas Golden Knights rolled Montreal. The Metro Division should be even tougher for the Pittsburgh Penguins next season as the New York Rangers got a new head coach, and he knows what he’s doing. And there could be an unexpected big-name free agent available and new names on the NHL trade market.
NHLSports Illustrated

Stanley Cup Final Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

With all due respect to recent Stanley Cup final participants, there’s something undeniably extra in the air with the Montreal Canadiens reaching the big dance for the first time in 28 years. Seeing the St. Louis Blues end a 52-year drought in 2019 was magical, as was watching Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals break their deadlock the year before that, but the Habs are hockey’s most storied franchise. It’s like the New York Yankees reaching the World Series. It just feels…bigger.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Lightning vs Islanders NHL live stream reddit for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Islanders in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Islanders got some early revenge in Game 1 with a 2-1 victory. New York’s defensive-oriented style of play was able to lead Barry Trotz’s crew to a narrow win, shutting down the Lightning’s star-studded offensive attack in the process.
NHLNewsday

Islanders fall to Lightning in chippy Game 2 to even series at a game apiece

TAMPA, Fla. — Both the Islanders and the Lightning knew the Lightning would be better in Game 2. Now, it’s the Islanders turn to improve their play. The Lightning, taking control in the third period, won 4-2 in a chippy contest on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena to even the NHL semifinal series at one game apiece. The teams combined for 50 penalty minutes as the Islanders had a four-game winning streak snapped.
NHLNewsday

Islanders, Lightning get chippier in Game 2 with 54 combined penalty minutes

Everyone knew the Tampa Bay Lightning were going to have to turn up their intensity in Game 2 of their NHL semifinal series against the Islanders Tuesday in Amalie Arena after basically sleeping through their 2-1 series-opening loss Saturday night. And everyone had to know that turning up the intensity would mean not just throwing a few more body checks, but actually rubbing some gloves in faces, too, just to get their blood going.
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

Lightning responds in fitting way for defending champs to beat Islanders in Game 2

The defending Stanley Cup champions have arrived in the 2021 semifinals. The Tampa Bay Lightning, licking their wounds after an opening-game loss to the New York Islanders, responded in the manner you would expect from an experienced, battle-savvy team. Nikita Kucherov had three assists and the Lightning was the better...
NHLtheScore

Lightning chase Islanders' Varlamov in 1st period of Game 5

The New York Islanders yanked Semyon Varlamov in the first period of Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after the netminder allowed three goals on 16 shots. Rookie Ilya Sorokin replaced the veteran between the pipes. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz may have been looking for a spark. His...
Hockeythebeaumontnews.ca

Lightning triumphs in Game 5 laugher to push Islanders to brink of elimination

Steven Stamkos spoke of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s resolve on Monday morning. The defending Stanley Cup champions hadn’t lost consecutive games in the playoffs since the opening round in 2019, when they were upset in a sweep by the Columbus Blue Jackets. “This group has been resilient all year, especially...
NHLNHL

Lightning overwhelm Islanders in Game 5, take lead in Semifinals

Score eight goals, including one from Point, who extends streak to eight games. Semis, Gm5: Steven Stamkos rips home a scorching one-timer from Victor Hedman on the power play, earning his second goal of the game. 00:49 •. Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made...
NHLFrankfort Times

Confident Lightning, Islanders ready for Game 7 challenge

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018. That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately. Neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals on Friday night.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning will have to close out Islanders back home in Game 7

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Going into their Stanley Cup semifinal series, the Lightning realized how tough an opponent the Islanders would be, how physical they play, and how much of a charge they get from their fans at home in the Nassau Coliseum, something Tampa Bay didn’t have to overcome last postseason in the bubble.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

The Upside for Canadiens of Facing Lighting in Stanley Cup Final

There’s little to suggest the Montreal Canadiens should be happy facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Put simply, they’re going up against the Stanley Cup champions who effectively just added a Hart Memorial Trophy winner in Nikita Kucherov for the playoffs. Maybe Kucherov did get injured...
NHLNBC Sports

Stanley Cup Final Roundtable: Series difference; why Canadiens, Lightning will win

What will be the biggest difference in the Stanley Cup Final?. Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The question right now isn’t whether Montreal can slow the Lightning’s offensive depth. It’s whether Tampa Bay’s weapons can breakthrough against the Canadiens. What the Habs have done to opposing stars is no fluke. We have three rounds worth of evidence. It was the William Nylander and Jason Spezza show for the Maple Leafs in the First Round because Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner could not lead the way. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blake Wheeler, and Kyle Connor couldn’t do much with Mark Scheifele already out in the Second Round. Mark Stone, “The Misfit Line,” and Max Pacioretty were kept pretty quiet with a trip to the Cup Final on the line.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Conn Smythe Watch entering Stanley Cup Final

In this week’s NHL Power Rankings we take an updated look at the Conn Smythe Trophy race as the Stanley Cup Final gets under way. With two teams remaining the list of potential candidates is entirely Lightning and Canadiens players, with each team’s starting goalie near the top of the list.
NHLrawcharge.com

Game 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning dominate in 5-1 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the Stanley Cup Final with a brilliant 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had three-point nights, with Kucherov scoring twice in the third period to bring the game home. Erik Cernak opened the scoring, Yanni Gourde got the game winner, and Steven Stamkos finished the game on the power play at the end.
NHLESPN

Lightning lead Canadiens 2-1 after 2 periods in Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. --  The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, building a 2-1 lead for Andrei Vasilevskiy on Monday night on goals by Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde. Vasilevskiy, a favorite to win the...