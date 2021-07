Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar celebrates after striking out a University of Texas hitter during the Bulldogs' 2-1 win over the Longhorns in an opening round matchup at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday [June 20]. Bednar struck out 15 batters over the course of six innings, breaking the MSU record for most strikeouts by a pitcher in a College World Series game. MSU pitcher Landon Sims added six punchouts while closing out the victory, giving MSU a College World Series single-game record of 21 strikeouts. The Bulldogs will take the field again Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the University of Virginia.