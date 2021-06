A Shreveport man is killed in a shooting in the Martin Luther King Drive neighborhood. The shooting happened on Pouncey Lane just before 2pm on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe two men got into an argument inside a home on Pouncey Lane. One of the men pulled out a gun and fatally shot the other. The victim has been identified as 50-year old Daryl Lafitte by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. He had been shot several times.