Morris County Commissioners Issue Statement on Calendar Cancelling
On behalf of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, the following statement was read at tonight’s public meeting by Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw:. “The recent commotion over eliminating holidays from public calendars requires us to make it very clear tonight that our nation’s traditional holidays and special dates of celebration, reflection and observation remain on Morris County’s public calendar and will continue to remain there.www.morriscountynj.gov