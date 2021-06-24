Alaska lawmakers open new special session on budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers opened their second special session Wednesday with little public progress toward resolution on a state budget standoff. The Legislature passed a budget package last week. But Gov. Mike Dunleavy called it “defective,” citing as a concern the House's failure to garner sufficient support for a procedural effective date vote. The effective date provisions fell four votes short of passage. Just two of the House Republican minority caucus' 18 members voted with the majority in support.