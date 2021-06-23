Cancel
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata girls track team finishes 7th at state

By John Sherman john.sherman@ecm-inc.com
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo relays in high places helped the Wayzata High girls track and field team take seventh place in the State Class AA Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Three girls named Grace set up the anchor leg for sophomore Teegan Anderson as the Trojans won the state title in the 4x800-meter relay. The baton was passed from sophomore Grace Weber to sophomore Grace Mignone to senior Grace Link to Anderson as the Trojans beat second-place Minnetonka by more than 10 seconds. Wayzata’s time was 9:08.02.

#Track And Field#Grace Link#State#Minnetonka 56#Edina 56#Brainerd 17#Rochester Century 17#Chanhassen 16#Roseville 15#Farmington 15#Mounds View#Burnsville 13#Cambridge Isanti 13#Sun
