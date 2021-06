Michael Jordan completed his first three-peat with a win over the Phoenix Suns, beating the 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley after taking things personally (according to himself). That was the closest that Chuck was to win an NBA title during his career, and he still can't get over that series. Talking with SportsCenter, the former player-turned-analyst spoke about the 2021 Phoenix Suns and their chances to win the NBA championship.