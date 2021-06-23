Rain and cooler temperatures bring relief for firefighters in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As fire crews work to put out wildfires across the state, firefighters said Wednesday's gloomy and rainy weather has an impact on what they're doing. Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro Fire said lower temperatures and rain help cool down firefighters, while higher humidity can slow the fire. "It's preventative in some ways as it drops that moisture and rain. It's going to help hopefully prevent further fires or fires in different areas," said Gilleland.