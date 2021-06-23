Two cases of Delta COVID-19 variant tied to Hunsberger Elementary in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been tied to a Reno elementary school. According to the Washoe County Health District, the positive cases were found through genomic sequencing done by the Nevada State Public Health Lab. Both of the positive cases have ties to Hunsberger Elementary School. The cases were excluded from school in early June before summer school started, according to a health district spokesman.