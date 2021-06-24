Man hospitalized in Hewitt Park shooting
HEWITT, Texas – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at Hewitt Park on Wednesday evening. Hewitt Police tell FOX44 that an argument occurred between two individuals when one of them was playing basketball. It is unclear if there was any relation between the individuals. The suspect walked away and approached the victim minutes later with a rifle. The suspect fired in the direction of the victim, who took off running. The suspect left the scene.www.fox44news.com