Hewitt, TX

Man hospitalized in Hewitt Park shooting

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEWITT, Texas – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at Hewitt Park on Wednesday evening. Hewitt Police tell FOX44 that an argument occurred between two individuals when one of them was playing basketball. It is unclear if there was any relation between the individuals. The suspect walked away and approached the victim minutes later with a rifle. The suspect fired in the direction of the victim, who took off running. The suspect left the scene.

