The Sixers were up by as much as 18 at one point in the first half against the Hawks in Game 4, but managed to lose the game 103-100. The Sixers had been dominating the Hawks on the road for the second game in a row, but bad habits came back to haunt them and allowed Atlanta to get back into the game. There were countless careless possessions that either led to turnovers or terrible shots. The offense became stagnant in the second half and the defense was getting stops but could not seem to finish possessions with a rebound. They were constantly being outworked on the boards and the Hawks were able to get way too many extra possessions from simply outworking the Sixers. Players were more concerned with leaking out to get a basket in transition than boxing out, which left an injured Embiid to trying to deal with both Clint Capela and John Collins .