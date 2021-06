LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is looking for answers as they investigate three separate shootings from Friday night that they believe are related. The shootings date back to June 25 after 10 p.m. Police said the first shooting saw a vehicle shot in the Harold and Garfield Streets area, and the second shooting saw a gunshot go through the rear window of a home on the 500 block of East Walnut Street.