It’s about time Melburnians got some good news. This Saturday 26 June, independent craft brewery Deeds Brewing will be throwing open the doors of its first public venue, Deeds Taproom and Kitchen, right in the heart of Glen Iris. Housed at the site of an old car workshop, Deeds’ new beer hall and restaurant is chock-full of unexpected charm. Peer through the red-brick industrial facade to the sleek and stunning black interior and you’ll find yourself in a world of pure IPA-gination.