Among 60 CUNY student winners, 13 Baruch College students were awarded prestigious scholarships and fellowships. “We could not be prouder of the students who earned coveted awards and scholarships,” CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez said. “We wish our student honorees all the best as they move forward in their education, their careers and their lives. Their success exemplifies the University’s historic mission, and we look forward to their future endeavors, which promise to make the world better, smarter, safer and kinder.”