Purdue announces 100% capacity for football

Minnesota athletics announced Tuesday morning that the Golden Gophers plan to operate at full capacity for all sporting events in the 2021-22 year, which includes a prime-time Big Ten football game Sept. 2 against Ohio State. The Buckeyes head to TCF Bank Stadium for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff that Thursday on FOX. “We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” said athletic director Mark Coyle. “We will follow all university, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a…