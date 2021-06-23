Cancel
Sierra City, CA

FireHouse News 6/23/21

By admin
sierracountyprospect.org
 8 days ago

“AT THE FIREHOUSE” by Vicky Tenney & Dale Simerson. DOWNIEVILLE: June 14th Responded for a person who was unconscious & air lifted to Enloe Hospital.; Mutual Aid response to Sierra City for an injured juvenile. June 15th Medical Urgent Care response for an ill person.; Responded for an alarm sounding. June 16th Responded for an ill person, who was treated & released.; Board of Commissioners meeting. June 17th Medical Urgent Care response for an ill person.; Responded for a leaking propane tank.; Firefighters trained. June 19th Mutual aid response to Sierra City for a person who was ill.; Mutual Aid response to Sierra City for an injured person – cancelled.; Mutual Aid response to Sierra City for an ill person who was air lifted to SNMH.; Responded for a person who was ill.

sierracountyprospect.org
