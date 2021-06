MARLBOROUGH – After a season of uncertainties, the Marlborough boys tennis team entered the postseason last week with high hopes to make a strong playoff run. “The kids are really excited to have the opportunity to play for a meaningful championship, which we weren’t sure was going to happen this year,” said Head Coach Matt Sanko. “It’s been an interesting season with COVID, but we’ve played a lot of good matches, we’ve lost to some really good teams, and we’ve beaten some really good teams.”