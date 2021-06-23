Today’s Most Politically Incorrect Scholarship

Legislator, Kentucky House of Representatives, District 41. The idea of running for office sometimes seems mystical and veiled. How does a person do it? What actually happens? When Attica Scott and her friends sat around the kitchen table discussing situations they would like to see addressed through the political system, they realized the individuals at the local, state, and federal levels did not reflect their values and visions. She says because she and her friends had no idea what they were doing, they weren’t intimidated or overwhelmed but simply excited and energized to make positive change. Although Attica lost that first political race, it set her on a trajectory that led her to win and serve others later on.