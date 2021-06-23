Today’s Most Politically Incorrect Scholarship
Frontier Justice is hosting a youth shooting tournament specifically for ages 8-18 on June 26. The tournament will be a competition amongst age groups, but 10 graduating seniors were selected from an essay contest to shoot off for $10,000 in scholarship prize money from Frontier Justice. The tournament is open to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska youth, as all three states now host a Frontier Justice retail destination! The essays were selected from submissions on why the youth were proud to be an American. In an age when it isn’t popular to be proud of this great country, Frontier Justice is leading the way in fostering a new love of the greatest nation on the planet amongst the youth.lstribune.net