Good Afternoon School Board Members And Public

Letter submitted on June 19th, 2021 Post-Game Incident. It is with great frustration that I provide this statement of facts. I was in attendance for the entirety of the game and the events that take place following the game. From the beginning of this incident, the CUSD administration and school board has been intent on hiding the facts of what happened at the end of the CHS vs Orange Glen High School Regional Championship Basketball Game for their benefit. I was extremely excited to cheer on the Islanders and their high caliber team. The game was amazing and no one will ever take that away from the players, coaches, fans and me. Following the game winning basket, fans cleared the bleachers, rushed Alex, who hit the game-winning shot and hoisted him into the air in celebration. Following this, the Orange Glen team approached the CHS team on the CHS side of the court with the intent of violence against Islander players, fans and anyone else celebrating the win. As the confrontation continued, several tortillas were thrown up into the air in the direction of the Orange Glen team. There was absolutely no racial intent behind that action. Any effort to claim that was the case is a complete and utter FALSEHOOD. Coach Laaperi handled himself with grace and as the confrontation escalated, ordered all of the CHS players into the locker room to avoid any further confrontation. His actions should be lauded to de-escalate the situation that was initiated by Orange Glen’s coaches and fans.