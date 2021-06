Town's solar moratorium proposal revised

TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Residents standing against a 45-acre solar project on Karl and Tina Kowalski’s Maverick Farm have reached a new middle. In a Wednesday work session, the Lockport town board advanced a proposed six-month moratorium on large solar energy projects. The moratorium now excludes the Kowalskis' farm on Slayton Settlement Road, where development of a 7 megawatt project is already well underway. The town board decided that project should be scrutinized by the planning board using existing town law.