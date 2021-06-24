Cancel
Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

3rd-$14,200, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.370, 48.880, 1:12.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.830. Winner: DK B/ G, 9, by Red Rocks (IRE)-Fleetful Cat. Scratched: Siete Leguas, Masked, Escape Velocity. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Red Cat120522-1½2-1½1-hd1-1A. Williams9.403.60No Tix3.70. Save the Drama120211-1½1-12-22-½L. Colon6.20No Tix7.50.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
