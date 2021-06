Funeral service will be Monday, June 28th at 1pm at the Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7pm at the funeral home. Margaret McCrea, age 36 of Fort Dodge, IA, formerly of Sac City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, with her parents by her side.