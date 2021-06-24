Cancel
Lockport, NY

Farmers' conflict heading to court

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

TOWN OF LOCKPORT — One farm operation's recent overspraying of the pesticide Roundup on a neighboring organic farm has become a court case.

Dale McCollum, a part owner of McCollum Farms, was ticketed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on May 5, after the discovery that McCollum Farms employees had oversprayed Roundup onto about a quarter-acre of neighboring Maverick Farms, an organic farm on Slayton Settlement Road.

Agents of McCollum Farms maintain the overspraying was accidental, but Maverick Farms owners Karl and Tina Kowalski aren't convinced. Kowalskis and McCollums are at odds over the Kowalskis' desire to host a 45-acre, 7 megawatt solar farm. McCollum Farms part owner Barbara McCollum Outten is notably a leader of Protect Our Rural Communities, a grassroots group objecting to proposed solar energy facilities in Hartland and Lockport.

McCollum Outten said this week that her family has apologized to the Kowalskis for the overspray and offered a compensatory payment but the offer was rejected.

Karl Kowalski disputes that.

When he discovered the damage — pesticide sprayed on about a quarter-acre of certified organic hay grown to feed his cows — Kowalski said, “I called David McCollum up and he came right out there and we looked at it and he just had a smirk on his face.”

“I was hot," Kowalski continued. "I said, ‘This is harassment!’ and he said, ‘Your solar is harassment!’ and I said, ‘What?’ I didn’t have words. And he said, ‘Oh, it’ll grow back!’ and I said, ‘That’s not the point!’”

Kowalski uses some of the hay on the certified organic field to feed his cows. Since the overspraying, he said, “I have to take the hay off the farm. I can’t keep it here because I can’t feed it to my cows.”

Kowalski can cut and sell the hay that grows later on the field, but that's not the point as he sees it.

“It’s ... the whole principle of it. I believe they’re doing it just to be nasty,” he said.

In order for farm land to be certified organic, it must be synthetic chemical-free for at least three years.

In an emailed response to the Union-Sun & Journal's questions about the incident, McCollum Outten maintained the overspraying was accidental.

"This is an example how one issue in a formerly cohesive community can pit neighbor against neighbor, it's not beneficial to anyone," she wrote. "Accidents happen. One accident exploited for a political agenda can easily take apart the fabric of the community."

Dale McCollum was cited for a single violation of state pesticide control regulations, which call for application of pesticide in a manner that prevents contamination of people, pets, fish, wildlife, and adjacent crops, property, structures, lands, pasturage or waters. The case is pending in Lockport Town Court and the penalty could be a fine up to $2,500, according to the DEC.

#Pesticide#Accidents Happen#Fish#Mccollum Farms#Oversprayed Roundup#Maverick Farms#The Union Sun Journal#Lockport Town Court#Dec
