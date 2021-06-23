Cancel
Coronado, CA

Thrift Shopping In Coronado

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronado Thrift Shops ... Come Take A Journey Off The Beaten Path. Coronado is fortunate to have shopping on Orange Avenue to please everyone. From boutiques to clothing stores, from stocked drug stores to complete grocery stores, from souvenir and candy stores to antique stores, whether tourist or resident, everyone can find items to fill their lists and more. Just off Orange Avenue, however, are two small thrift stores sponsored by local churches with another adjacent to the hospital, run by Sharp Coronado Hospital. With COVID rules relaxed a bit, the shops are eagerly welcoming back their customers, many of whom shop several times a week to view the new items.

#Thrift Stores#Antique#Souvenir#Coronado Thrift Shops#Sharp Coronado Hospital#Covid
