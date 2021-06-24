Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conecuh, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Conecuh; Covington; Escambia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN CONECUH AND WESTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 750 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of River Falls to 6 miles southwest of Red Level to 9 miles east of Castleberry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andalusia, River Falls, Red Level, Heath and Gantt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH