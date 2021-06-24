The Main Reason Salma Hayek Lost Out On Starring In The Matrix

Salma Hayek is somewhat in shock at the idea she is becoming an action star at the age of 54. The actress was already a household name in Mexico because of telenovelas when she first broke out in Hollywood in Desperado in 1995, and has since been nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, and had roles in films such as Savages, Grown Ups and Puss In Boots. But she was amazed when she was told the sequel to the 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, in which she only appeared for a couple of minutes, would put her at the centre of the frame, going toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.