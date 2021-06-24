Cancel
The Main Reason Salma Hayek Lost Out On Starring In The Matrix

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1999’s The Matrix is one of the most seminal science fiction movies of our time. It gave Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving big roles they’ll always be remembered for. But every iconic movie role starts with an audition, and only so many were offered the pill that takes one into the Matrix. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress Salma Hayek was one of the incredible talents who almost, but didn’t end up in the Wachowskis' movies.

ARIE LUYEDYK JR., LAUREN BURNHAM SHARE FIRST PHOTOS OF TWINS: Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are sharing the first images of their newborn twins. On Tuesday, the former Bachelor, 39, shared a shot of mother and twins in bed. He wrote: “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”
Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.