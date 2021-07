The city of Genesee issued a drinking water warning today for infants less than 6 months old. At approximately 2 p.m. Monday, the city was notified Well No. 5 that supplies drinking water to city residents exceeded the minimum level for full operation, according to a news release from the city of Genesee. That led to the city activating Well No. 3, which contains nitrate levels that exceed the Environment Protection Administration maximum limit. The EPA standard or maximum contaminant level of 10.4 milligrams per liter in drinking water “is a serious health concern for infants less than 6 months old.”