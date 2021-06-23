Recognizing MU Extension Office Support Staff, Michala Boyd
When a person visits a University of Missouri Extension office, the first person they usually encounter is the office assistant, otherwise known as the heart of the office. Michala Boyd is the office assistant and manager of the Madison County University of Missouri Extension office. While taking messages, maintaining records and carrying out the day-to-day office tasks are important parts of her duties, she does so much more.dailyjournalonline.com