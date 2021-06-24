Trump to celebrate his ‘accomplishments’ at 4th of July weekend rally in Sarasota

Former president Donald Trump is hosting a 4th of July weekend party in Sarasota, complete with a MAGA rally and what is promised as a “huge” fireworks show. “45 Fest,” to held at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, is billed as a chance to “celebrate the accomplishments of his administration. It will feature food, musical performances and numerous speakers, capped by a speech by Trump at 8 p.m. The evening will end with fireworks, according to a news release from Trump’s Save America political action committee.