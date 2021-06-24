Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Trump to celebrate his ‘accomplishments’ at 4th of July weekend rally in Sarasota

By Herald staff report
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Former president Donald Trump is hosting a 4th of July weekend party in Sarasota, complete with a MAGA rally and what is promised as a “huge” fireworks show. “45 Fest,” to held at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, is billed as a chance to “celebrate the accomplishments of his administration. It will feature food, musical performances and numerous speakers, capped by a speech by Trump at 8 p.m. The evening will end with fireworks, according to a news release from Trump’s Save America political action committee.

www.bradenton.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Election#Maga#Save America#American#The Sarasota Gop#The U S House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...