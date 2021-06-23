Public Notice No. 10981

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to establish a total purchased gas cost of $0.3545 per therm, representing an increase of $0.0377 per therm, effective on and after June 1, 2021. The rate is applicable to all Cheyenne and Cody area customers and all Choice Gas customers in the Casper, Gillette, and Torrington Divisions who have elected to take service under the Gas Cost Adjustment Rate (formerly known as the Pass-on Rate [Regulated Rate].) The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing, and further order of the Commission.