Historic North Shore Line train car restored for service; see it in person starting Sunday

A Chicago man is accused of suffocating his mother to death and driving her body to downstate Dwight. Bail is set at 500-thousand-dollars for Marc Holliman, who was arrested Monday night in Morris, Illinois, after his mother Juanita Holliman’s body was found in his car in Dwight. The killing happened Monday morning in the 100-block of West Delaware Place on Chicago’s Near North Side, where the Hollimans shared an apartment. Prosecutors say notes between Holliman and his mother indicate that he was forging checks in his name from his mother’s account. The Grundy County’s Office, Dwight Police, Grundy Sheriff and Chicago Police Department helped in this investigation.