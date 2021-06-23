We bee buzzing

At first glance, California News Times may appear like a plucky, upstart news blog with stories on everything from tech to crime. “Utilizing a vast network of strategically situated correspondents all over California,” the page declares, “Californianewstimes.com is at the vanguard of every breaking news story that matters most to the common man.” The issue in this telling? Those “correspondents” work for other news organizations. Yes, californianewstimes.com is an aggregator pulling stories from publications including TechCrunch, New York Times and Salinas Valley Tribune. And it appears to be doing so without permission. Compare a californianewstimes.com story side-by-side with the original and you’ll find small differences in wording – just enough to not be a direct copy-paste. There’s a reason for this. “It could trick the search engines into thinking it’s original content,” says Dan Pulcrano, owner of the Tribune. (Search engines like Google have duplicate content penalties that rank it lower). Tiny changes could also make it more difficult for copyright holders to go after californianewstimes.com legally. That the site’s headquarters is in India doesn’t help either.