Animals

We bee buzzing

By Alan Kopitsky
Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Ozark Regional Library will celebrate pollinators, their habitats, and their important role in the web of life in this story time program. Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, July 1 at 11 AM. Viburnum City Hall, July 6 at noon. Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, July 7 at 2 PM. Visit or call the library...

dailyjournalonline.com
Ripley, NYPost-Journal

Bee-Friendly

RIPLEY — Ripley Central School Board members learned of the potential serious consequences of the decline in the honey bee population at their recent meeting. Members of Girl Scout Troop 20089, under the leadership of School district clerk Victoria Carris, have been studying the decline in the honey bee population. They thanked the board for allowing them to meet in the district after school and requested permission to construct a flower garden around the bell on the front lawn of the school to attract pollinators.
Clay County, MSmsstate.edu

Buzzing Around

A bee makes his way to some gray headed prairie coneflowers at the Black Prairie Pollination Garden located adjacent to the Clay Lyle Entomology Building on the MSU campus. The garden contains 30 types of wildflowers, four trees and nine native grasses that can be found in the Black Belt Prairie. Spaces like this are one reason MSU has been named a Bee Campus USA affiliate by the Xerces Society.
Spencer County, KYPosted by
Today's Transitions

Buzzing with Inspiration

The great outdoors is buzzing with inspiration, and this is where Libby Rosenberger of Spencer County, Kentucky, discovered her passion for beekeeping. Libby, a retired math teacher, has always been afraid of insects, but when her neighbor mentioned they acquired some bees, she decided that was a project she’d like to try. A “laid-back beekeeper,” she enjoys caring for them and says, “It’s fascinating just to see the intricacies of their civilization.”
AnimalsImperial Valley Press Online

110 IN THE SHADE: Getting a buzz on

It began innocently enough. A large terra cotta pot was stored upside down in our backyard with the water drain hole now on top. Within a couple of months I began to notice bees entering the drain hole of the pot. Then more bees. This has gone on for months. The overturned pot had been transformed into a bee hive.
AnimalsYankton Daily Press

Where’s The Buzz?

Here’s an unpopular view: I miss being bugged by insects. Honestly, that take is fairly unpopular even with me, at least to an extent. I don’t miss constantly swatting away insects and feeling compelled to cover myself with repellent just to buy me a little relief from those hungry hordes.
Animalsspottedbylocals.com

Save the Bees – Seed machine

Frankfurt is full of little miracles. The ones I love most are when things or buildings get a second, much better life. A German initiative has started turning old bubble gum vending machines into bee savers! Packed with little capsules of wildflower seeds they turn the romantic childhood memory of buying bubblegum from a colorful machine into a lovely sustainability initiative: the flower seeds (which come together with a little instruction and info paper) are the perfect mix which busy city bees love and need so desperately to live and survive. Buyers can sow the seed in their own gardens or seed bomb them in public areas and hence change the urban city space into blooming bee habitats.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Purcellville, VALoudoun Times.com

Honey Bees Workshop

1 p.m. Join the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Tree and Environment Sustainability Committee to learn about honey bees and beekeeping in Northern Virginia. Bob Ragsdale, longtime beekeeper, beekeeping equipment inventor, and Beekeeping Instructor with the Loudoun Beekeepers Association, will share information about these essential pollinators. Chapman DeMary Trail., Hirst Rd., Purcellville. Register at purcellvilleva.gov.
PetsCenter Post-Dispatch

Busy as a bee

Another week has flown by like the hummingbirds that seem to have bypassed this part of Colorado this year. For some reason, they have either been delayed in coming or fell victim to some primitive tribe hunting them for a feast of “wings” at their next human sacrifice party. It's...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Bee in your bonnet

The sweet elixir of honey has been tempting humans for thousands of years, and small wonder. After all, it’s a “one-ingredient recipe made by bees, flowers and Mother Nature herself,” according to the National Honey Board’s website, and its rich golden glow cannot help but evoke images of decadence and bounty. Its origins are so poetic as to approach the realm of myth and magic: it’s the nectar of flowers, fanned by the millions of wingbeats of thousands of honeybees until it thickens into an amber potion infused with the essence of a thousand wildflowers.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: To bee or not to bee

I have always had a fascination with bees. As a child, I remember being concerned about planting flowers for them, and I even did a 4-H project about bee keeping. Even then, I knew the importance of the bees’ work. Fast forward to spring of 2021, and I had a...
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Bee Heard

As a parent of children in Clarence schools, I am appalled by the behavior of the parents who call themselves Students First. They rant and yell at board meetings, they spread misinformation online, they spy on teachers and vilify them on Facebook. This behavior has to stop. (Editor’s note: Call The Bee at 632-0390 and record a one-minute comment on […]
Millbury, MAmillburysutton.com

Social Bee Marketing hopes to create buzz for small businesses

MILLBURY -- Tired of sticking fliers under car windshield wipers?. Social Bee Marketing believes it has the solution -- it helps up-and-coming small businesses plug into social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. Auburn natives and Millbury residents Nathan Ramos and Nick Hamelin began the business last year...
Posted by
Clermont Sun

The buzz in Bethel

The four members of Girl Scout troop 46280 of Bethel, Ohio is working on an exciting venture as part of the process to gain their Silver Award
Sedro-woolley, WASkagit Valley Herald

The buzz is back at Loggerodeo

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Loggerodeo Chainsaw Carving Championship has returned with the roar of chain saws after a year-long absence, featuring carvers from around Washington and the United States. The four-day event gives carvers 24 total hours to turn logs into works of art, with the winner to be crowned Sunday.
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 07.01.21

At first glance, California News Times may appear like a plucky, upstart news blog with stories on everything from tech to crime. “Utilizing a vast network of strategically situated correspondents all over California,” the page declares, “Californianewstimes.com is at the vanguard of every breaking news story that matters most to the common man.” The issue in this telling? Those “correspondents” work for other news organizations. Yes, californianewstimes.com is an aggregator pulling stories from publications including TechCrunch, New York Times and Salinas Valley Tribune. And it appears to be doing so without permission. Compare a californianewstimes.com story side-by-side with the original and you’ll find small differences in wording – just enough to not be a direct copy-paste. There’s a reason for this. “It could trick the search engines into thinking it’s original content,” says Dan Pulcrano, owner of the Tribune. (Search engines like Google have duplicate content penalties that rank it lower). Tiny changes could also make it more difficult for copyright holders to go after californianewstimes.com legally. That the site’s headquarters is in India doesn’t help either.
Bee Cave, TXAustin American-Statesman

Bee Cave library: Summer is still buzzing in Bee Cave

The response to our new summer hours has been wonderful, with families and kids happily returning for in-person browsing at the Bee Cave Public Library. We are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. During these hours we invite you to come in and browse, check out books and other materials, use the public computers or copier, pick up a take-home kit, or ask a librarian to suggest a new book to read. We are also continuing our contactless front door pickup service if you prefer that to visiting in person.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Nature Note: Wild Bees

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store large amounts of honey. Other bees are mainly solitary and do not store honey. Before sugar was discovered, honey was the sweetener for food and drink...