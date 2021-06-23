The Game-Changing ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Of Every Decade

Following the anniversary of the release of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, much of the celebration and discussion centers on its role as an influential force in music history. Even for those who favor other Beatles albums over Sgt. Pepper, it’s hard to deny the record’s far-reaching influence, both sonically and culturally. Since then, each subsequent decade had its own “Sgt. Pepper” moment, an album that revolutionized music, whether through production, style, or cultural impact. Musical trends don’t naturally adhere to decade distinctions, but they do help pinpoint when the zeitgeist shifted, and music was often the catalyst to greater cultural change. Here are just a few records, post-Sgt. Pepper, that did just that.