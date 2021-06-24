Cancel
Religion

A sermon makes a difference

Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

Whenever the Southern Baptist Convention gathers in times of trials and turmoil, one thing is certain — someone will preach a sermon that makes a difference. That’s how Southern Baptists do what they do. These sermons may not produce as many headlines as SBC elections or fiery debates about hot-button social issues. But the sermons matter.

