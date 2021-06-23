Their new normal
Last week, Washington Democrats kicked their spending into high gear, using a shadowy political tactic in an attempt to approve part of Joe Biden’s massive budget without any opportunity for debate. When Congress sets its spending levels each year, the law requires both the House and Senate to pass a budget resolution, giving both parties the opportunity to debate the proposal on its merits. But Washington Democrats, undoubtedly scared of the reaction to spending another $1.5 TRILLION, avoided any debate at all by just deeming the numbers passed.dailyjournalonline.com