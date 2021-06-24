Castlevania Spinoff Series Following Richter Belmont Announced

One might have to be a big fan of Spawn to know who Sam and Twitch are, but the upside to that is that the Spawn franchise does have a lot of fans, which means that it’s bound to happen that plenty of people might be on board to see this spinoff when it finally appears. It’s not known for certain just when it will arrive or to which streaming service it will be given, but HBO sounds like the real contender at the moment. The two detectives that have been a part of the Spawn story for so long did come close to getting their own show thanks to Kevin Smith years ago, but it sounds as though things fells through and Todd McFarlane has been trying to get something going ever since. Now though, it would appear that things are really happening and that Sam and Twitch will be able to finally get the show that a lot of people feel that they deserve. This is what Todd McFarlane had to say via We Got This Covered: