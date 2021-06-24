Cancel
TV Series

Castlevania Spinoff Series Following Richter Belmont Announced

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like any other idea, shows and movies based on video games are still popular and will probably continue to be so long as there are plenty of ways to keep telling the story. Castlevania has come up with another tale that’s not so much of a spinoff as it is a continuation. People can call it what they want obviously, but the story of Richter Belmont will be picking up where his father’s story left off, kind of. It’s very likely that the Belmont clan will be attached to the Castlevania story as long as it can be sustained, which feels reasonable since, in the history of many stories that have involved families in one quest, vendetta, or situation, it’s usually been seen that it takes great effort to separate the affected individuals from the path that their family forged so long ago. An abrupt removal wouldn’t just kill off the story, it would create the kind of tension and conflict that still creates a great story but takes longer to turn around in a realistic and understandable manner.

