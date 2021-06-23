Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Mobile Food Bank July 1

By Alan Kopitsky
Daily Journal
 11 days ago

The Salvation Army is sponsoring the Southeast Missouri Mobile Food Bank, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., July 1, at the former Walmart parking lot on Highway 72 East. This will be first come, first served.

dailyjournalonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Charities
Related
San Antonio, TXmesquite-news.com

Mays Center looks for food bank volunteers

Students who want to volunteer at the San Antonio Food Bank on Saturday must sign up by 11:59 p.m. June 23 on the GivePulse and San Antonio Food Bank websites. Hosted by the Mays Center for Experiential Learning and Community Engagement, the volunteer opportunity is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 26 at the food bank warehouse, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

News Channel 6 hosting Food Bank Telethon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is hosted a telethon to benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Thursday. An outpouring of donations came in today for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank totaling $16,134 at 8 p.m. All the donations will go towards the purchase of...
Galion, OHGalion Inquirer

Mobile food pantry returns to Galion on June 30

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry on the district’s campus on Wednesday, June 30. Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry feeds over 500 families in the community, many of them with students...
Pima County, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

Partnership needs commitments for Sahuarita food bank

Rancho Sahuarita and the Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center are partnering on a new program that will create an additional food collection source for the food bank. The Neighbor to Neighbor Sahuarita program will turn to Rancho Sahuarita residents for food collections to help feed hungry families who...
CharitiesDaily Herald

Expired goods? Consider donating to local food bank

It’s a scenario we’re all familiar with. You’ve taken advantage of some great deals on bulk foods or went to town on the case lot sale, but didn’t end up finishing most of the stuff you bought. Now, you don’t know what to do with a pantry full of expired food.
KTBS

Harvest Food Bank needs volunteers for corn harvest

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank needs volunteers to help out with its annual corn harvest. The agency will be picking corn from 2 acres in Foreman, Ark. About 30 to 40 volunteers are needed July 5-7 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be gleaning and...
Mannington, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Natural gas company donates $10K to food bank

MANNINGTON — One of the world’s largest natural gas producers is taking a stand against food insecurity. The EQT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the natural gas giant, EQT, donated $10,000 to the Mannington Food Bank Wednesday morning. The foundation looks to donate and give back to communities where their...
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Food bank to offer new program

GRANGEVILLE —The USDA Farmers to Families Program has ended, but has been replaced with a new program. Idaho Food Bank is taking up some of the slack for those who have needs in our community by offering an enhanced produce distribution once a month at the Grangeville Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) building.
CharitiesBryan College Station Eagle

Entergy donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank

Entergy recently donated $10,000 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, which serves six counties across the Brazos Valley in an effort to end hunger. Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the food bank, said the contribution helped the organization meet the community's needs during a time of increased demand and fewer donations.
Charitiestimnath.org

Food Drive – Benefiting Larimer County Food Bank

Monday, June 28th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. the Timnath Presbyterian Church will be hosting a food drive to benefit the Larimer County Food Bank. If you like to donate, please bring any non-perishable food items and place them in the back of the “Little Red Pickup truck. There will also be a receptacle outside the church office Tuesday through – Thursday from 9am to 4pm. All items will be donated to the Larimer County Food Bank.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Indiana food banks preparing to upgrade, expand

(Indiana News Service) Food banks across Indiana are prepping to make good use of a million dollars in funding over the next fiscal year; money that starts rolling in by mid-July. The Legislature increased funding from $300,000 per year, after hunger shot through the roof during the pandemic. Emily Weikert...
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas receives funds

JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas was recently awarded a $7,300 grant by the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to fund a fresh produce mobile pantry distribution in Craighead County. This initiative will provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to struggling families. “The food needs in...
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

North Valley Food Bank hosts open house

The North Valley Food Bank will host an open house on Saturday, June 26 as a way to gather the community to celebrate the life and legacy of its founder June Munski-Feenan. The open house will include kid-friendly activities, sharing of memories, live music and free smoothie bowls from Mountain Berry Bowls for the first 250 guests. The Woodstock Tribute Band will be performing at the event — the band plays iconic songs from 1968-1973. The band features Bill Rossiter on the harmonica and banjo, Tom Esch on the guitar and vocals, Chuck Cummings on the keyboard, and Steve Eckels on vocals and guitar. The event will be sponsored by Glacier Bank.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Hundreds get fed at monthly mobile food pantry

Local friends Karen Adams and Tony Rhones waited in a vehicle behind Leo Buckley Stadium on the campus of the Killeen High School on Saturday morning. They were waiting to get food from The Refuge Corporation during the monthly Refuge Mobile Food Pantry. It was the first time either had...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

IGI's Mobile Market to Begin in July

The Island Grown Initiative mobile market will resume its summer service beginning July 6. The mobile market is stocked with locally grown produce and eggs available at reduced prices. It also offers a selection of lightly processed, Island-made items, often using local ingredients. The mobile market stops at eight locations...
CharitiesWFMJ.com

Second Harvest Food Bank thanks National Guard

Now that volunteers are slowly coming back to the Second Harvest Food Bank, the local charity is saying goodbye to the many Army National Guard soldiers who have helped them pick up and distribute food since the start of the pandemic. Monday, a local mobile wood-fired pizza company, Roxbury Pizza,...
Charitiesthebeveragejournal.com

Mancini Beverage Raises Funds for State Food Banks

Mancini Beverage, including all of its Connecticut and Rhode Island sales divisions, kicked off a two-state food bank fundraiser through its Helping Hands Committee. “The [food banks] have been struggling to meet the needs of our communities throughout the pandemic, and they need our help now more than ever,” said Keith Morris, Co-chair of the Mancini Beverage Helping Hands Committee. The company’s employees have been supporting the initiative through monetary and food donations, volunteering by packing and delivering food items, and raising awareness through encouragement of friends and family on social media using #MBHelpingHands and #MBFoodBank, among the monthlong campaign and ongoing, continued efforts. The team targeted a goal of a $10,000 donation to both the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the Connecticut Food Bank, totaling $20,000 in donations as a result. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit mancinibeverage.com/food-bank-fundraisers.